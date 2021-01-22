911 Services Restored Following Outage

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Service has been restored following a 911 outage that was reported late Wednesday and continued through most of the day Thursday.

According to a representative of Clarion County 911, the 911 outage that was initially reported in the Foxburg and Parker areas, as well as parts of the Emlenton area, has ended, and service has been restored to the affected areas.

The outage affected parts of southern Clarion County, southern Venango County, and northern Butler County.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.