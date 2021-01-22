Alice Love Reitz Berkebile, 93, of Brookville, PA, died in her sleep on Thursday, January 21, 2021, while a resident of Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville.

She was born on January 15, 1928, to the late John and Adah (McMasters) Love in Jefferson County, PA.

She married Alton Reitz on September 12, 1946; they shared forty-three years of marriage before his death in 1990.

She married Robert Berkebile on April 24, 1993; they were married for twenty-three years until his death in 2016.

Alice loved her family, and her home was widely considered “home base” for countless family gatherings.

Alice’s Christian faith was very important to her and she was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville, PA, for her entire adult life. She also enjoyed traveling and reading. Alice is survived by four children; Ron (Gladine) Reitz of McMurray, PA; Shirley (Chuck) Baily of Waynesburg, PA; Larry Reitz of Titusville, PA; Connie (Anson) Brosius of Mayport, PA; two stepdaughters; Lyn (Julie Marsh) Berkebile of Indianapolis, IN; Vee Ann (Ron) Schmidt of Myrtle Beach, SC; ten grandchildren; and twenty-nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in passing by one brother; Elmer Love; and three sisters; Jeane Showalter; Margaret Bailey; and Elsie Smith.

Services will be held privately by the family and will be broadcast on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, beginning at 2pm and officiated by her son, Pastor Larry Reitz. Interment will take place at Jefferson Cemetery, Clover Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 S. White Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/46040 into your browser.

