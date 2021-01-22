Bernard W. Nerlich of Franklin, PA, passed away peacefully with his family at his side after a brief illness in Marathon Key, Florida on Tuesday, January 19.

Bernie was born on July 28, 1936, in Pittsburgh, PA, to his parents Bernard and Alma Nerlich. He had one older sister, Gertrude, who preceded him in death. In 1960, he married Ruthanne Sturges and from 1965 on they made their home in Franklin.

In addition to Ruthanne, Bernie is survived by his son, Bernard R. Nerlich of Franklin and Bern’s daughters, Haley, Amber, and Kellianne. He is also survived by his daughter, Bethanne Martin and Bethanne’s husband Ben and sons Hunter and Trace of Monroe, NC.

Bernie Nerlich built his career in the steel industry, first at Ryerson, then at Franklin Steel where he served as executive vice president, and finally when he started his own company 4N Corporation in Venango County in the mid-1990s. Located now in Seneca, with Bernie Jr. as president, it remains today a proud monument to Bernie’s incredible work ethic, innovation, and drive.

Bernie loved family, God and country, and spent a lot of his leisure time pursuing passions such as boating and fishing, particularly in Conneaut Lake, Lake Erie, and the Florida Keys, and, for a 20 year span, raising and showing horses with his family. A veritable “life force” to all who knew him, Bernie left an impression wherever he went, with a gruff demeanor but a heart as big as a house. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was very loyal to his friends and family, and always gave generously to help others.

Bernie will be entombed at the Franklin Cemetery immediately and a memorial service will follow in the late spring. Memorials may be sent to The Collins Hospice House of the Venango VNA Foundation at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, Franklin, PA. 16323. Their phone number is (814) 437-0365. Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA.

