Capacity Issues a Concern at C-L School

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One of the major topics of discussion at Wednesday evening’s Clarion-Limestone School Board meeting was capacity issues.

According to Elementary Principal Kristie Taylor, the recent return to in-person instruction and the need for social distancing in classrooms have presented some challenges.

Even with some additional students opting to continue learning via remote, the school had to open overflow classrooms for some students. These classrooms are for students from classes that do not have enough room to accommodate all of the students in a class at the required distance. On top of the overflow rooms, the school utilized a temporary waiting list for students awaiting in-person learning.

“That waiting list is now empty. There’s no one on the waiting list as of right now,” Taylor told the board.

“There are some grade levels that were at capacity even with the overflow, so I will make that clear now, but if there are parents with students who would like to return but were not on the original return to in-person list, they were on that maybe list…those people can call the elementary office to be on the waiting list.”

Taylor noted that the students have been very resilient in adapting to the changes, and she is pleased with the substitutes that have been covering the overflow rooms.

The issue was raised again during the public comments segment of the meeting as one parent, Dawn Keighley, expressed her disappointment with how certain aspects of the return to in-person instruction has been handled.

“Families are already struggling enough without having to make the decision, should I send my kid or should I not,” Keighley said.

She noted that an email from the school specifically stated that they cannot bring every student back and maintain six-foot distancing. She also noted that she had a family member who called to ask to return her children from virtual learning to in-person learning who had been told they would have to be put on a waiting list.

“This is public education. I’m not sure why we have waiting lists for coming back to in-person learning.”

Keighley went on to urge the board to work on a return full-time in-person learning.

“We need to get back to five days a week.”

Another parent, Lisa Milliron, also stepped forward to address concerns about the current situation at Clarion-Limestone, specifically regarding the waiting list.

“I do find that a public school district to have a waiting list – that is not right,” Milliron said.

Superintendent Amy Glasl responded, saying that the school is continuing to follow the recommendations from the Department of Education and the Department of Health, noting that bringing back all of the students for in-person learning would lead to quarantines due to contact because of not being able to have students far enough apart.

C-LAEA Asks for Consideration for Teachers’ Workload

During the meeting, The Clarion-Limestone Area Education Association (C-LAEA) representative Rhonda Shook updated the board on a survey of teachers regarding interruptions during live remote lessons, noting that many remote students weren’t tuning in to live remote lessons for various reasons.

Shook also said members of the association are asking for consideration of an educational plan that aligns with the contracted day of teachers, noting that since the change to make synchronous learning available, teachers’ workloads have increased greatly. She also noted that teachers have now been asked to live stream all lessons, while also providing for the needs of remote students who cannot attend the streamed lessons, as well as students in overflow classrooms.

“We are asking for your consideration in revising our plan to more closely fit our duties to the seven and a half hour contractual day,” Shook said.

“Should we choose collectively to work seven and a half hours daily, this would have a great impact on the lessons provided and the quality of education all of our students receive. None of us want that, and all of us need to be able to accomplish what currently is an impossible workload.”

She went on to urge the board members to reach out to teachers in the district to better understand the current situation and the ongoing difficulties of providing education to all of the students in the district. She noted that the district has an ongoing substitute teacher shortage and urged board members and those in attendance to consider becoming guest teachers.

Board member Gary Sproul responded to the report, referencing a letter sent to the school board from C-LAEA in December. Sproul called a segment of the letter “upsetting” and said he wanted to share it with the public.

“We do not support the acquisition of opinions of students, parents, community members, fellow educators, and/or school board directors,” Sproul read from the letter, going on to ask why the parents and taxpayers did not have a right to give their opinions.

Shook responded by clarifying the intent of the statement in the letter, saying that it was specifically referring to the “acquisition” of opinions or opinions being “cherry-picked,” rather than just allowing for freely-given opinions.

“The word acquisition is a very important term in that paragraph,” Shook said.

“Acquisition means to gather or contain. We do no support going and soliciting and asking for specific slanted options. Everyone in the world is entitled to an opinion, to be heard, to share their thoughts and concerns.”

“Soliciting opinions is different than accepting opinions,” Shook added.

