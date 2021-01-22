Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Hosting Chocolate Crawl Event

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is hosting a new Chocolate Crawl event in February.

The sweetest time ever is coming this February to Clarion during the first Chocolate Crawl.

During the week of February 8 through the 15, participants will be able to visit local businesses and sample decadent chocolate treats of all kinds, shop in amazing stores, and enjoy what Clarion has to offer.

Sample truffles, chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate infused cookies, chocolate cupcakes, chocolate fondue, and/or chocolate candies just to name a few.

To participate:

Businesses

1. You provide the chocolate treat – businesses need to let the chamber know what chocolate item they will have to sample.

2, Provide a $25 gift certificate to the chamber, to be given away during a “Live Facebook” drawing on Tuesday, February 16 at 10 a.m.

3, Stamp/validate each attendees map who comes into your business after you give

them their chocolate treat

Attendees

1. Pay $5 for your official map showing you where the chocotate is located.

2. Throughout the week of February 8 to February 15, visit each location, enjoy the chocolate treat, have your official map be signed/stamped. While visiting partake in some shopping, get your nails or your hair done, check out what the business has to offer.

3, After you have visited all the locations on your map, drop your map off at the

Chamber office for the drawings to be given away on February 16.

Any business interested in participating is asked to contact the Chamber office at 814-226-9161 or email tracy@clarionpa.com. The deadline to register a business to participate is Wednesday, January 27, so that the Chamber can create the maps and have them printed.

The Chamber will also be hosting “Live Facebook” feeds throughout the week so that they can visit all of the businesses participating.

