 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet & Smoky Salsa

Friday, January 22, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You won’t regret spending the time to prep this salsa once you taste your first bite of smoky flavor!

Ingredients

1 cup soaked mesquite wood chips
2 medium onions

12 garlic cloves, peeled
3 teaspoons barbecue seasoning, divided
2 pounds tomatillos, husks removed (about 12)
2 pounds plum tomatoes (about 8)
6 jalapeno peppers
1-1/2 cups cider vinegar
1-1/4 cups packed brown sugar
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro

Directions

-Add wood chips to grill according to manufacturer’s directions.

-Cut onions in quarters; place in a small bowl. Add garlic and 1-1/2 teaspoons barbecue seasoning; toss to coat. Arrange on grilling grid; place on greased grill rack. Grill, covered, over medium heat 10-15 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally.

-Meanwhile, cut tomatillos, tomatoes, and jalapenos in half; place in a large bowl. Add remaining barbecue seasoning; toss to coat. Grill in batches, covered, over medium heat 4-6 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally.

-When cool enough to handle, chop vegetables. Transfer to a Dutch oven; stir in vinegar, brown sugar, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 15-20 minutes or until slightly thickened. Immediately stir in cilantro.

-Carefully ladle hot mixture into 4 hot 1-pint jars, leaving 1/2-in. headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace, if necessary, by adding hot mixture. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight.

-Place jars into canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 15 minutes. Remove jars and cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.