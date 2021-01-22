Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet & Smoky Salsa

You won’t regret spending the time to prep this salsa once you taste your first bite of smoky flavor!

Ingredients

1 cup soaked mesquite wood chips

2 medium onions



12 garlic cloves, peeled3 teaspoons barbecue seasoning, divided2 pounds tomatillos, husks removed (about 12)2 pounds plum tomatoes (about 8)6 jalapeno peppers1-1/2 cups cider vinegar1-1/4 cups packed brown sugar1-1/2 teaspoons salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1/3 cup minced fresh cilantro

Directions

-Add wood chips to grill according to manufacturer’s directions.

-Cut onions in quarters; place in a small bowl. Add garlic and 1-1/2 teaspoons barbecue seasoning; toss to coat. Arrange on grilling grid; place on greased grill rack. Grill, covered, over medium heat 10-15 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally.

-Meanwhile, cut tomatillos, tomatoes, and jalapenos in half; place in a large bowl. Add remaining barbecue seasoning; toss to coat. Grill in batches, covered, over medium heat 4-6 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally.

-When cool enough to handle, chop vegetables. Transfer to a Dutch oven; stir in vinegar, brown sugar, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 15-20 minutes or until slightly thickened. Immediately stir in cilantro.

-Carefully ladle hot mixture into 4 hot 1-pint jars, leaving 1/2-in. headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace, if necessary, by adding hot mixture. Wipe rims. Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight.

-Place jars into canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water. Bring to a boil; process for 15 minutes. Remove jars and cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.