Clarion Hospital Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

Friday, January 22, 2021 @ 02:01 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

new testing site - Clarion HospitalCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update January 22, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 1/21/2021: 11,178
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 9,456
Positives: 1,764

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 1/20/2021: 36,207
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 15,223
Positives: 2,366

Hospital Inpatients as of 1/22/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 5 patients. 1 suspected. 4 confirmed. 1 ICU.

DOH reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one additional death on 1/20/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 30 patients. 0 suspected. 30 confirmed. 6 ICU.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


