D9 Basketball Round-Up Powered by Eric Shick Insurance: Gremlin Girls Keep Winning

Girls Results

Keystone 58, Venango Catholic 20

Emily Lauer’s 22 points powered Keystone to a 58-20 victory over Venango Catholic. Maddie Dunlap added 10 points for the Panthers, while Natalie Bowser and Danae Hurrelbrink each scored nine points. The Panthers were in control early, taking a 27-9 lead into halftime before further expanding the gap in the second half. Lily Homan led the Vikings with nine points and five rebounds.

Karns City 35, A-C Valley 20

Karns City rode a big first half to a comfortable 35-20 victory over A-C Valley. The Gremlins took a 10-2 lead after the first quarter and a 20-7 lead at the half, setting the tone for the rest of the night. Karns City was led by 14-point scorer Emma Johns, and Abby Callihan also contributed nine points for the Gremlins. The Gremlins defense has been impressive this season, a contributing factor to Karns City’s 6-1 start.

