Featured Local Job: Director of Adult/Juvenile Court Supervision Services

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time Director of Adult/Juvenile Court Supervision Services ($53,025/yr. minimum) located in the Venango County Courthouse Annex Building.

Qualifications:

A Master’s Degree in criminal justice, administration of justice, social sciences or a related discipline.

A minimum of 5 years working as a probation officer or in a related field, three (3) years of which shall have been in a supervisory or administrative capacity.

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every five years. Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

Must successfully pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Friday, January 29th, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

