Featured Local Job: Educator Positions

Friday, January 22, 2021 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. has announced two openings.

EARLY HEAD START PARENT EDUCATOR (MIECHV)
(Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting)

Position Overview:

The Early Head Start Program provides comprehensive services and home visits to pregnant women, infants and toddlers. The Parent Educator delivers home visits that encourage parents to develop and strengthen their skills as primary educator of their child(ren) by providing support and information about child development, educational activities, social services and community resources. They are also responsible for working directly with a caseload of parents in order to implement a structured Family Partnership Agreement process designed to identify family needs and assist in meeting those needs.

Job Qualifications:
Level A – Early Childhood Education Baccalaureate Degree, Baccalaureate Degree in family studies and human development, social work, rehabilitative science, infant and maternal health, or related social services field.

Entry level: Commensurate with education and experience

Work Hours: Monday through Friday, 37.5 hours per week

Benefits Include: Individual Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options.

Location: Clarion, PA

PARENTS AS TEACHERS PARENT EDUCATOR (PAT)

Position Overview:
The Parents as Teachers (PAT) program provides home visits to pregnant women, infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The PAT Parent Educator delivers home visits that encourage parents to develop and strengthen their skills as the primary educator of their child(ren) by providing support and information about child development, educational activities, health, social services and community resources.

Job Qualifications:
Level A – Early Childhood Education Baccalaureate Degree, Baccalaureate Degree in Family Studies and Human Development, Social Work, Rehabilitative Science, Infant and Maternal Health, or related social services field.

Entry level: $16.00 per hour

Full-time Position: 40 hours per week, Monday – Friday, approx. 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Benefits include: Family Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options

Location: Clarion, PA

Interested applicants can visit our agency website at www.jcheadstart.com, call 814-849-3660 ext.100, or email info@jcheadstart.com for more information and an Employment Application.

All applicants must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid PA Driver’s License, and have Act 34, 151, & 114 at time of hire.

Please submit a cover letter, resume AND Head Start Employment Application either online, by email, or by mail to Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc., 18 Western Avenue, Suite C, Brookville PA 15825. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.
EOE


