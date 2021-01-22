Harry A. Beggs, Jr., 96, formerly of Keely Rd in Franklin, PA, passed away on January 20, 2021, peacefully at home in Curwensville, PA; where he resided for the last several years with his partner, Dorothy Loddo.

Mr. Beggs was born in Franklin, PA, on November 21, 1924, son of the late Harry A. Beggs, Sr, and Edith Pearl Green. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1942 and served a brief stint in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

In 1949, he married Mildred Jean Snyder of Greenville, PA, and together they raised four children: Jeanne Beggs Lidstone (spouse Barry) of St. Lambert, Quebec, Canada; Nancy Robison (spouse Howard) of Franklin; James C. Beggs of Oil City; and John H. Beggs (spouse Lisa) of Winchester, Virginia.

During the 1950’s, Mr. Beggs and his family operated a turkey farm for a few years at the family homestead on Keely Road. Harry was employed by the Joy Manufacturing Company (now Komatsu Mining) in Franklin for 38 years from 1945 until his retirement in 1983.

Harry enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing, reading the paper, and working on various DIY projects on the farm. For many years, he also enjoyed summer vacations at the family cottage at Chautauqua Lake, NY, with family and friends. During his retirement years, he spent many winters in Port St. Lucie, FL, where he maintained a winter home and entertained various friends and family members. Mr. Beggs is survived by his partner Dorothy Loddo, 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife Mildred in 1999, by his daughter Nancy in 2012, and by his sister Mary Lou Shields in 2010.

The family would like to thank Dorothy Loddo for her support, love and care for Harry through many years. They shared many happy times together both in Curwensville and Port St Lucie, FL, visiting with family and friends. The family would also like to thank the local VA for their kind assistance.

At the family’s request, there will be no public visitation or services.

He will be laid to rest in Bethel Cemetery next to his wife.

Condolences can be offered via social media to Harry’s partner Dorothy Loddo; to the individual family members, or by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Harry’s name to your favorite veteran’s charity.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.