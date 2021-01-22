Janet M. (Harrah) Brown, 81, of Franklin, died peacefully at 10:21 AM Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in The Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health.

She was born March 2, 1939, in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late James and Carrie Davis Harrah.

For more than 37 years, she had worked in the operating room of the former Franklin Hospital, where she retired in 2003.

She was happiest as a homemaker for her family; she enjoyed spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She always also had a fun time camping, hunting, and fishing.

Janet was married August 4, 1954, in Franklin to the love of her life, Lester C. Brown, Jr. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2008.

She is survived by her children: Pamela Baker of Franklin; Cindy Brown and her fiancé, Steve Phillips also of Franklin; and William Brown and his wife, Tammy of Nokomis, FL; in addition to her grandchildren: Brenna and Kaylee Baker; Autumn Sproveri and her husband, Brett; Christopher Pierce and his wife, Kristi; and Justin Pierce; and sixteen great grandchildren.

Also surviving is her sister, Connie Battles of Avon Park, FL; and three brothers: James Harrah; Jack Harrah and his wife, Ellie; and Ronald Harrah and his wife, Peggy all of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Also surviving is a favorite cousin, Paula Krizon of South Carolina; special friends, Bill and Carol Knox of Rocky Grove; and her precious companion, her maltese, Maggie Mae.

In addition to her parents, and beloved husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son; a grandson, Alex Brown; and by her brother-in-law, Ivan Battles.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions, visitation with interment in The Congress Hill Church of God Cemetery, shall be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

