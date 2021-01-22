Joyce R. Ion, 61, of Franklin, passed away early in the morning of Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in her home.

Born July 3, 1959, and raised in Sugarcreek village, she was the daughter of the late James D. and Mary Leona (Grove) Bickel. She was a 1979 Rocky Grove High School graduate.

In July of 1979, she married Samuel C. Cooley. On August 19, 2005, she then married James R. Ion who also preceded her in death on November 3, 2011.

For most of her life, Joyce was a Bus Driver for Lepley’s Bus Service.

In her spare time, Joyce enjoyed spending time outdoors playing in the dirt with her garden work. She would accompany Jim to Quebec, Canada on his hunting trips every year.

Left to honor her memory is her daughter, Emily R. Cooley of Sugarcreek; her son, Brian Cooley of Polk; her two step-sons, James R. Ion, II, and his wife, ShaMarie, and Kenneth D. Ion and his wife, Kim, of Cooperstown; her grandchildren, Tierney Phillips, Lacy Jo Young, Tara Cooley, Katie Cooley, Carmen Cooley and Erin Cooley; her only great granddaughter, Lillyanne Harper; She is further survived by her brothers, Thomas Bickel of Franklin, and Art Bickel and his wife, Marlene, of Franklin and nieces and nephews, Steve Dunlap, Kari Bickel, Wesley Bickel, Brandi Pearl Stein and Troy Bickel. She will be missed dearly by her beloved dog, Hud.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by her sister, Diana Bickel.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be a private visitation.

A Celebration of Life honoring Joyce will be held at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 1 pm.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

Joyce will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association, 81 River Avenue, Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA, 15212.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

