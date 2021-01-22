Knox Man Charged With Theft for Cashing Checks on Closed Account Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man waived his hearing on Tuesday on charges for reportedly cashing checks on a closed account at a Rimersburg business.

According to court documents, the following charges against 28-year-old Shane Thomas Miller were waived for court on Tuesday, January 19:

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 2 (eight counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on March 3 with The Honorable Sara J. Seidle-Patton.

Miller remains free on $2,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in September.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on September 9 by William H. Peck, IV, a law enforcement officer employed by CNET and Clarion County Detectives, District Court 18-3-04 forwarded a private criminal complaint to the Clarion County District Attorney’s office on September 4, 2020, for approval.

A known business in Rimersburg received eight checks on the account of Shane T. Miller all made payable to “Cash.” All eight checks were returned to the known business marked “Closed Account.” There was one check in the amount of $700.00 and seven checks for $100.00 each, according to the complaint.

The known business is requesting restitution in the amount of $1,800.00: $1,400.00 for the total amount of the checks and a $400.00 surcharge, the complaint states.

Miller was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:30 p.m. on December 3.

