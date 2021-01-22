Local Cable TV Mogul Janice Fuellhart Passes Away

Janice Black Fuellhart, 73, of Crown passed away January 20, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Janice was born December 8, 1947, in West Freedom, PA, to George A. Black and Edna Jean Mortimer Black. Jan lived her first seven years of life in West Freedom and attended the West Freedom two room school for first grade. Her family then moved to Rimersburg where she graduated from Union High School in 1965.

She attended Clarion University majoring in elementary education and met the love of her life Jack W. Fuellhart while both were involved in a summer production of “Brigadoon”. Jan and Jack were married August 13, 1966. They immediately bought Jack’s family home and business, Tionesta TV Cable. This was Jan’s introduction to the telecommunications business.

Jan and Jack rebuilt Tionesta TV Cable, West Hickory Cable, and East Hickory Cable. In 1969, they sold these three to TCI and formed their next company of Fuellhart & Fuellhart Communications Construction and built cable systems for many different companies. In 1973, they moved to Poland, Ohio where they continued in cable tv construction. They then moved their construction company to Purcell, Oklahoma where they lived for six years.

They then sold their construction company and relocated to Balston Lake, NY, and established Northeast Cable Components which sold TV cable equipment. In 1984, they decided to move closer to home and founded Cable Systems USA and purchased the Haggerty farm in Crown. Cable Systems USA built TV cable systems in western Pennsylvania providing hundreds of jobs. By the time the company sold in 1989 they owned systems in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri serving more than 123,000 customers.

Because telecommunications was embedded in their lives, Jack then purchased Cable TV del Noroeste in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico and Janice served as CEO of USA Mobile Communications, a paging company in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In 1994 she was awarded a Doctor of Letters degree from Clarion University for her contributions to the advancement of women in business.

After Jack’s death in 1997, Jan continued as owner and COO of Cable TV del Noroeste and Executive Chairman of PageOne Communications in London, England, having sold USA Mobile Communications.

In 2003 Janice became CEO and President of ICF Communications Solutions in Concord, CA and served until her retirement. During retirement, she became a member of the Clarion County Daughters of the American Revolution.

Janice is survived by her son, Jack W. (Jake) Fuellhart, Jr. of Mt. Lebanon, PA, her daughter-in-law Elizabeth Fuellhart and two granddaughters, Aleksandra and Jacqueline Fuellhart.

Also surviving are her two sisters Diana Gonzalez of Erie and Marsha Black of Leeper, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her son-in-law Chris Douglas of Wellington, FL, and a special niece Jami Fuellhart of Canton, Ohio and many, many friends and acquaintances throughout the world.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Edna Jean (Chummy) Black, her husband Jack W. Fuellhart, Sr., her son, James Arthur (Jimbo) Fuellhart; and her daughter Andrea Fuellhart Douglas.

Although she traveled the world her heart always remained at her beloved Crown Farms which include her many dogs, horses, and her spoiled little mini horse Checkers. Her door was always open to her friends and family.

A private ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Crown Farms Family Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Furlong Funeral Home in Marienville.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to to Heavenly Gates Therapeutic Riding Center in Jan’s name https://heavenlygaitstrc.com/financial-contributions.html.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.