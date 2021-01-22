Man Faces Charges for Theft of At Least $3,000 Cash From Local Business

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is facing criminal charges for the alleged theft of at least $3,000.00 in cash from a local business.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 76-year-old Donald Lee Kunselman.

According to a criminal complaint, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched on November 9, 2020, to a business in Tionesta Township, Forest County, for a report of the theft of money from a lockbox.

The victim provided police with video surveillance footage that showed Donald Lee Kunselman pulling a metal object from his coat pocket and using it to pop open the lockbox containing the money, then taking a handful of money out and putting it in his pocket. The video also showed Kunselman taking a second handful of the money from the box a short time later and then using the tools to “re-pop” the lockbox shut again, the complaint states.

Police then interviewed Kunselman on November 9.

The complaint states Kunselman admitted to police that he had taken the money and had been taking money from the business since June of 2020.

According to the complaint, the victim reported a loss of a total of $7,606.00 since October 2019, and Kunselman admitted to taking at least $3,000.00 from the business.

Kunselman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on January 20, on the following charges:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

He remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on May 11, with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.