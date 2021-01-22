Michael Patton Advising: Prepare Your Finances for the Next Emergency
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Prepare Your Finances for the Next Emergency.
If there’s one financial lesson many people will take away from the pandemic, it’s the importance of a well-stocked emergency fund. In fact, a mid-2020 survey found that respondents’ top financial regret was not having enough emergency savings to withstand the crisis — and this was true for every income group.(1)
A sudden job loss, an income reduction, and large unexpected expenses like medical bills and home repairs can be devastating for those who don’t have adequate savings. It’s generally recommended that households keep a cash reserve that would cover at least three to six months of living expenses.
