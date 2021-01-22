Police Release Details of Rollover Crash on Route 36

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 36 on Sunday night.

According to police, the accident happened around 9:03 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, on State Route 36 just south of Jamison Run Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say 48-year-old Judith A. Lunardi, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2019 GMC Sierra, traveling south on State Route 36, which was snow and slush-covered at the time, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guide rail. The vehicle then continued off the roadway and overturned once, coming to a final rest back on its wheels.

Lunardi and her passengers, identified as 33-year-old Erin M. Egyed, of Pittsburgh, 45-year-old Todd S. Steele, of Franklin, and 44-year-old Jamy C. Whitmire, of Tionesta, were all using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Tionesta Fire Department, Tionesta Ambulance, and Frank and Son’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Lunardi was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

