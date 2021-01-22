PSP Troop A Major Case Team Investigating Suspicious Death in Indiana County

WEST WHEATFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Major Case Team is investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was discovered yesterday afternoon along Mulligan Hill Rd. in W. Wheatfield Twp., Indiana Co.

On January 21, 2021 at approximately 2:16 p.m., members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit were dispatched to the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Rd. after a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) employee reported having discovered what appeared to be a body in a grassy area off of the roadway. At the time of the discovery, the PennDOT employee was on duty and was inspecting a nearby drain along Mulligan Hill Rd.

Troopers immediately responded to the scene and confirmed the discovery. Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman, Jr. was then requested to respond and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

The identity of the victim, an adult male, is pending next-of-kin notification by the Indiana County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death to be conducted at ForensicDX, Windber, PA is also pending.

Based upon evidence discovered at the scene, troopers believe the victim’s death to be suspicious in nature. In an effort to preserve the integrity of this active investigation, additional information will not be released at this time.

The Troop A Major Case Team is comprised of members of the Troop A Criminal Investigation Section, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) Unit, Forensic Services Unit, and Criminal Investigation Assessment (CIA) Unit. Members of the Major Case Team are being assisted by the Indiana County Office of the District Attorney, the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, and the City of Johnstown Police Department.

Anyone with information, including anyone who may have witnessed recent suspicious or unusual activity in the area of Mulligan Hill Rd., W. Wheatfield Twp. is encouraged to immediately contact the Troop A, Indiana Station at 724-357-1960.

