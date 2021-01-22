Richard “Dick” Thomas Moyer, Sr., 88, of Oil City, passed away on January 20, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born on December 23, 1932, in Oil City, he was the son to the late Joel Thomas and Velma Baker Moyer.

Mr. Moyer was married in the Seneca United Methodist Church on November 10, 1956, to the former Margie Maxine Dinger, who survives. They shared 64 years of marriage together.

Dick was an Oil City High School graduate. After graduation, he then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. Several years later, he returned to Oil City and spent his career working for Pennzoil at the refinery as a laborer.

He and his wife, Margie, were long time members of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.

Dick was a proud member of the American Legion Post 32. In his early years, he played baseball and softball, and went on to coach baseball as a pastime. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and gardening and was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. Dick and Margie were snowbirds, spending many winters in Florida, and they traveled back and forth for as long as they were able.

In addition to his wife, Margie, he is survived by a daughter, Gail Beck and her husband Chuck of Oil City, a son, Richard “Rick” Moyer Jr. of Erie, and a grandson, Adam Gahr of Franklin. Also surviving is a sister-in-law Helen Moyer of Oil City, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, preceding Dick in death is a son Douglas Moyer, and a brother, Robert “Bob” Moyer.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 23, from noon to 2 pm at the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City, with a funeral service beginning at 2 pm with the Rev. Byron Myers officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required at all times.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Dick’s name to Grace United Methodist Church.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

