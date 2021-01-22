 

Shirley L. Winkler

Friday, January 22, 2021 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Thumbnail (2) (1)Shirley L. Winkler, 84, of Franklin, passed away in the afternoon of Monday, January 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born August 30, 1936, in Franklin, she was the daughter of Jacob L. and Florence M. (Clinefelter) Paden. She was married to Clarence E. Winkler; he preceded her in death in December 2001.

Full of creativity, Shirley was gifted in both crafting and music. She never missed a beat when it came to expressing herself, and left her touch in many sewing, knitting, or crocheting projects. Shirley was also the guitar player in a band with her husband, sons, and son-in-law, “Red and Shirley Country Rockers.”

A kind and caring soul, Shirley was loved by everyone and loved them in return. Her fondest memories will forever be of the times she spent with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Christopher Winkler, and Michael Winkler and his wife, Carol, both of Franklin; her three daughters, Vicki Ruhlman and her husband, Brian, of Seneca, Cindy Wheeler and her husband, Jeff, of Stoneboro; and Kitty Getchell and her husband, Joe, of Garner, NC.; her many grandchildren; her numerous great-grandchildren; and her sister, Barb Wilson of Fredonia, PA.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her four brothers, Kenneth, Paul, LaVerne, and Buddy Paden; her infant daughter, Christina Winkler; and by her two grandchildren, Jami Horsfall, and Brenton Ruhlman.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Funeral services for Shirley will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Shirley will be laid to rest in Center Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


