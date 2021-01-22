 

SPONSORED: Factory Second Sales at Riverhill Battery Warehouse!

Friday, January 22, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

riverhill-battery-warehouseSHIPPENVILLE, Pa – For a limited time, Riverhill Battery Warehouse is offering factory seconds starting at $80.00.

They will test your battery, so you don’t get stuck in the snow!

riverhill-battery-2nds

Need a replacement, Riverhill Battery Warehouse offers first runs with a five-year warranty or factory seconds with a one-year warranty.

Visit the Battery Warehouse, located at 11041 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254, for your factory-second batteries today!

For more information, visit TheBatteryHouse.com or call 814-227-2123.

riverhill-battery-warehouse


