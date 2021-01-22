State Police Calls: Harassment, Scattering Rubbish

SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:.

Harassment in Summerville

Around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a location on Brosius Road in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a physical domestic incident.

Police say it was discovered that several family members had engaged in a physical altercation.

According to police, a 51-year-old Summerville man and a 42-year-old Summerville woman are facing charges.

The incident also involved a 16-year-old male victim from Summerville.

The names of the individuals charged were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Scattering Rubbish in Summerville

Punxsutawney-based State Police were contacted by the Summerville Volunteer Fire Department around 6:56 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, to investigate a pile of burnt items discovered in a field along Shields Road in Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

Police say an unknown individual(s) burned a microwave and other garbage in a field at the listed location and then fled in an unknown direction by unknown means.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

