Debra K. “Deb” Morrison, of Oil City, died unexpectedly with her husband Scott at her side, on Monday, January 18, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born June 7, 1960, in Clarion, she was a daughter of Richard and Helen Gibson Amsler.

After graduating from Cranberry High School in 1979, she went on to work at the Oil City Glass Plant. She worked for many years sewing safety harnesses for Honeywell when she returned to the area after Scott’s career in the military.

On June 20, 1981, she was married to Scott R. Morrison who survives. They would have celebrated 40 years of marriage this June.

Deb loved spending time with her children and family. She enjoyed reading and boating, especially canoe trips. Camping was one of her favorite activities and she loved to get up early while camping and watch the sunrise with Scott.

In addition to her husband Scott, and her parents of Texas, surviving are three children, Brian Morrison and his wife Wendy of Clarion, Tiffany Perry and her husband Michael of Franklin, and Joshua Morrison and his wife Justine of Buffalo; six grandchildren, Devon, Destiny, Dillon, Emma, Myles, Trey; and one grandchild, Kodi expected in June.

Also surviving are a brother, Richard Amsler and his wife Rose of Texas; five sisters, Vickie Ritts and her husband Richard of WV, Shirley Rugh and her husband Dennis of Elwood City, Kathy Rugh and her husband Fred of Oil City, Janet Scandlon and her husband Joe of President, and Sally Rozanski and her husband Stanley of Cranberry; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and funeral services were held privately by the family.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memorials in Deb’s memory are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

