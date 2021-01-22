James H. “Jim” Bryant, 83, of Shippenville, passes away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness.

He was born on February 11, 1937, in Port Arthur, Texas; son of the late Francis Berlin and Lenor “Lee” Philpot Bryant.

Jim graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1956.

He married Jessie Whitmer Miller on September 6, 1974, who survives.

Jim worked for Penelec in the maintenance and controller departments until his retirement in 1995.

He was a man of faith and belonged to the Manor United Methodist Church in Shippenville.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and had a passion for hunting, fishing, and farming. In his earlier years, he loved to ride his motorcycle.

Jim was loved by his peers for his charming sense of humor and knack for making his friends and family laugh.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jessie of 46 years; five children, Erik Bryant of Montana, Rhonda Hord and her husband, RC, of Montana, Keith Miller of Shippenville, Randall Miller and his wife, Tammy, of Shippenville, and Dale Miller and his wife, Lynn, of Clarion; and his grandchildren, Kimverly BanAntwerp and her husband, Eric, Tommy Kifer, Heather Walters and her husband, Joe, Carlie Hord, Samantha Jensen and her husband, Kris, Kristie Pfendler and her husband, Brian, Meghan Mohney and her husband, Timothy, Zachery Miller and his significant other, Haley Shiver, and Austin Miller; and numerous great grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his baby daughter, Dorinda Jo.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Carol Brown, pastor of the Manor United Methodist Church in Shippenville.

Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks are required.

Interment will be held in the Strattanville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be sent in Jim’s name to the Manor United Methodist Church, 9 Airport Road, Shippenville, PA, 16254.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

