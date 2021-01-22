 

Vehicle Slides on Slushy Road, Slams into Utility Pole in Emlenton

Friday, January 22, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsEMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say weather conditions contributed to a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Emlenton on Wednesday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, on Kerr Avenue near its intersection with Garden Street, in Emlenton, Venango County.

Police say 21-year-old Tyler P. O’Neil, of Emlenton, was operating a 2012 Honda Ridgeline, traveling south on Kerr Avenue negotiating a curve when, due to the snowy road conditions, the vehicle continued traveling straight and went off the roadway. The vehicle then struck a utility pole, rotated counterclockwise, then came to a final rest.

O’Neil was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Ambulance, and Hovis Towing assisted at the scene.

O’Neil was cited for a traffic violation.


