WATCH: Clarion-Limestone Boys Host Clarion on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

Friday, January 22, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Hayden Callen Clarion-Limestone BakaysaCLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) –  Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball continues on Thursday when Clarion-Limestone hosts Clarion in KSAC boys’ basketball action, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all of the action covered.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa.)

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. or 15 to 20 minutes after the junior varsity game. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from Clarion-Limestone High School will start at 7:15 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will have the call of the game. Dustin “The Sledgehammer” Kifer will be producing the broadcast.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

Fans can watch the game at www.exploreClarion.com, www.Facebook.com/D9Sports, www.Facebook.com/exploreClarion, and www.D9Sports.com.

Streaming audio will be available at exploreClarion.com.


