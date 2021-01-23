A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered flurries, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Calm wind.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Snow showers and sleet, becoming all sleet after midnight. Low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Rain showers and sleet before 1pm, then rain showers likely between 1pm and 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 2pm. High near 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

