Butler Health System Releases Clarion Hospital Community Vaccination Plan

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System Clarion Hospital has collaborated with Clarion County government officials and emergency management team in planning for the next phase in community vaccination.

“The issue right now is a profoundly limited supply of vaccine,” said Steven Davis, Clarion Hospital President. “We simply have received little vaccine to date. But, we are preparing to vaccinate on a larger scale should the supply open up in the near future.”

According to hospital officials, that meant working with Clarion County to identify a location, resources, and support staff necessary for an organized, community approach.

“We identified a location within one day (the former Peebles store adjacent to Burger King) and we have been working closely with Clarion Hospital leadership on the required logistics for successful deployment and vaccine administration,” said Ted Tharan, Clarion County Commissioner.

Earlier in the week, PA Department of Health (DOH) surprised state-wide hospital community by substantially expanding the criteria for “phase 1A” community members eligible to receive the vaccine. The hospital community is very concerned that not nearly enough vaccine has been released by the state in order to vaccinate all it has deemed eligible under “1A” status.

Butler Health System leadership is firmly committed to vaccinating all who are eligible as quickly and thoroughly as the vaccine is received from PA DOH. To date, Butler Health System has administered approximately 5,000 doses of vaccine and regularly asks the DOH for additional supply.

“We’ll take care of all of the logistics of storing, handling, administering, scheduling, and tracking the vaccine, and Clarion County officials have graciously stepped up to provide the location, security, and support staff,” said Leslie Walters, who’s been leading the effort at Clarion Hospital.

The new site will be ready on Wednesday, January 27.

Anyone who is scheduled for a vaccine on or after this date should note the location change. Walk-ins will not be accepted. All scheduling is through the hospitals website https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.aspx.

According to a second release, at this time, new scheduling requests are suspended due to the high volume of requests and the limited supply of the vaccine.

When scheduling is re-opened, it will continue to be limited to healthcare workers and individuals age 75 or older for the time being.

Please check the website, www.butlerhealthsystem.org, regularly for eligibility and clinic times.

Scheduling is subject to change, including periodic closure, based on vaccine supply.

