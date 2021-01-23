 

Clarion Area Wrestling Drops Decision vs. Cranberry: Recap Powered by Luton’s Plumbing

Saturday, January 23, 2021 @ 04:01 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

District-9-Wrestling-Championships-1024x576-1The Clarion Bobcat wrestlers fell to 0-3, as they lost a 39-24 decision to Cranberry on Friday.

Clarion went 3-3 in contested matches, with Breckin Rex, Ashton Rex, and Cutter Boggess each winning by fall for the Bobcats. Jacob Kuney, Brayden McFetridge, and Seth Yeager were victorious for the Berries. Forfeits made the difference in the final decision, with the Berries securing 24 of their 39 team points via forfeit.

lutons_485x75_20160128204935
District 9 wrestling coverage on D9Sports.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

Cranberry Area Hs (CRA) 39.0 Clarion Area Hs (CAH) 24.0

106: Double Forfeit
113: Double Forfeit
120: Zack Keihl (CAH) over (CRA) (For.)
126: Evan Hepler (CRA) over (CAH) (For.)
132: Michael Stanley (CRA) over (CAH) (For.)
138: Anthony Maiure (CRA) over (CAH) (For.)
145: Ashton Rex (CAH) over Justin Oliver (CRA) (Fall 1:56)
152: Breckin Rex (CAH) over Jaden Smalley (CRA) (Fall 0:42)
160: Kevin VanWormer (CRA) over (CAH) (For.)
172: Cutter Boggess (CAH) over Kevin Pearsall (CRA) (Fall 0:00)
189: Jacob Kuney (CRA) over Peyton Means (CAH) (Dec 5-2)
215: Brayden McFetridge (CRA) over Logan Edmonds (CAH) (Fall 1:49)
285: Seth Yeager (CRA) over Johsua Beal (CAH) (Fall 0:55)


