Clarion Area Wrestling Drops Decision vs. Cranberry: Recap Powered by Luton’s Plumbing

The Clarion Bobcat wrestlers fell to 0-3, as they lost a 39-24 decision to Cranberry on Friday.

Clarion went 3-3 in contested matches, with Breckin Rex, Ashton Rex, and Cutter Boggess each winning by fall for the Bobcats. Jacob Kuney, Brayden McFetridge, and Seth Yeager were victorious for the Berries. Forfeits made the difference in the final decision, with the Berries securing 24 of their 39 team points via forfeit.



District 9 wrestling coverage on D9Sports.com is brought to you by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.

Cranberry Area Hs (CRA) 39.0 Clarion Area Hs (CAH) 24.0

106: Double Forfeit

113: Double Forfeit

120: Zack Keihl (CAH) over (CRA) (For.)

126: Evan Hepler (CRA) over (CAH) (For.)

132: Michael Stanley (CRA) over (CAH) (For.)

138: Anthony Maiure (CRA) over (CAH) (For.)

145: Ashton Rex (CAH) over Justin Oliver (CRA) (Fall 1:56)

152: Breckin Rex (CAH) over Jaden Smalley (CRA) (Fall 0:42)

160: Kevin VanWormer (CRA) over (CAH) (For.)

172: Cutter Boggess (CAH) over Kevin Pearsall (CRA) (Fall 0:00)

189: Jacob Kuney (CRA) over Peyton Means (CAH) (Dec 5-2)

215: Brayden McFetridge (CRA) over Logan Edmonds (CAH) (Fall 1:49)

285: Seth Yeager (CRA) over Johsua Beal (CAH) (Fall 0:55)

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.