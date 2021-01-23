 

Clarion Borough Officer Zerfoss Announces Intent to Run for Clarion County Sheriff

Saturday, January 23, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Jan 23 01-08-18CLARION, Pa. – Shawn Zerfoss, of Clarion, has announced his intention to seek office as the Republican nomination for Clarion County Sheriff in the May primary election.

Hello, my name is Shawn Zerfoss and I would appreciate your vote for Clarion County Sheriff in 2021.

I was born and raised in Clarion and have always been proud of where I came from. I attended Clarion University and earned a Bachelor’s degree, and Slippery Rock University where I obtained a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice. For the past two years, I have taught as a part-time adjunct professor in the Slippery Rock Criminal Justice department. I have spent the last 29 years serving my community with the Clarion Borough Police Department. I have learned a lot in my career and one of the most important lessons is how to treat others. How you treat people will determine your community support. Professionalism is key! I have always done my best to treat others with respect and dignity, even during the worst of times.

As I launch my campaign for Clarion County Sheriff, I hope to count on your support. My years in law enforcement have provided me the knowledge necessary to serve as sheriff. My dedication to Clarion County and commitment to the community I serve demonstrate my resolve. When I encounter a problem, I work to find the solution that best serves everyone involved, not a quick fix. My ability to positively interact with people of varying backgrounds, political views, values, and beliefs (to name just a few), means I will ACCEPT you, not judge you. My years of service have provided a strong rapport with community leaders and the many county agencies. This foundation that has been laid over my years in Clarion County will allow me to build on a “well oiled” sheriff’s department.

Thank you for your support.


