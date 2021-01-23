Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Strawberry Crepes

Tuck this creamy filling into a delicate crepe for an elegant brunch!

Ingredients

4 large eggs

1 cup 2% milk



1 cup water2 tablespoons butter, melted2 cups all-purpose flour1/4 teaspoon salt

FILLING:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1-1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups fresh strawberries, sliced, divided

1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, water, and butter. In another bowl, mix flour and salt; add to egg mixture and mix well. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour.

-Heat a lightly greased 8-in. nonstick skillet over medium heat. Stir batter. Fill a 1/4-cup measure halfway with batter; pour into the center of the pan. Quickly lift and tilt pan to coat bottom evenly. Cook until top appears dry; turn crepe over and cook until bottom is cooed, 15-20 seconds longer. Remove to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing pan as needed. When cool, stack crepes between pieces of waxed paper or paper towels.

-For the filling, in a small bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, lemon juice, zest, and vanilla until smooth. Fold in 2 cups of berries and the whipped cream. Spoon about 1/3 cup filling down the center of each crepe; roll up. Garnish with remaining berries and, if desired, additional confectioner’s sugar. Cover and refrigerate or freeze remaining crepes in an airtight container, unfilled, for another use.

