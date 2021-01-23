D9 Basketball Round-Up Powered by Eric Shick Insurance: Keystone Boys Continue Run

Around the League: Jan 22, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

(Photo: Bret Wingard led Keystone with 12 points in their win over Venango Catholic)

Boys Results

Moniteau 61, Forest Area 26

The Warriors put three players into double figures in a big 61-26 win over Forest Area. Kyle Pry led the way for Moniteau with 16 points. Ryan Jewart added 13 points for the Warriors, while Mason Mershimer chipped in with 11. The Warriors scored early and often in the contest, taking a big 34-10 halftime lead to coast to the victory.

Redbank Valley 69, North Clarion 38

A huge second half by the Bulldogs powered them to a big 69-38 win over North Clarion. The Bulldogs outscored the Wolves 40- 16 in the final two frames, allowing Redbank to build on their 10 point halftime lead. Bryson Bain led Redbank Valley with 23 points, including four threes. Marquese Gardlock and Chris Marshall also scored 18 and 17 points respectively for the Bulldogs. Dylan Walters led the Wolves with 12 points.

Keystone 60, Venango Catholic 40

A monster first half from the Panthers put them in total control, as they comfortably defeated Venango Catholic 60-40. Keystone jumped out to a 45-10 advantage after the first two quarters of play, allowing them to rotate their lineup in the second half. Bret Wingard led Keystone with 12 points, and Brandon Pierce added 11 for the Panthers. Keystone had 11 total scorers in the game. Reza Reese led the Vikings with 13 points.

Union 47, Cranberry 24

Union utilized a huge 13-0 first half run to triumph 47-24 over visiting Cranberry on Friday night. After a balanced opening to the game, Union used the big run to surge ahead. The Knights’ momentum continued through the second half, and their tough defense ensured that the lead remained stable.

Clarion 58, C-L 38

Clarion Area outscored Clarion-Limestone 33-13 during the middle two quarters to turn a 16-11 deficit into a 44-29 lead en route to a 58-38 victory on Friday evening.

Hunter Craddock recorded a double-double of 24 points with 13 rebounds while Cal German also added a double-double of 14 points with 11 boards to go along with five assists. Christian Simko added nine points.

Oil City 57, Brookville 47

The Oilers took a 27-25 lead into halftime, but a big second half push by Brookville provided the Raiders with the necessary juice to triumph 57-47 over the Oilers. Jace Miner led the Raiders with 17 points in the victory, and Danny Lauer also scored in double figures, contributing 10 points.

Girls Results

Union 41, Cranberry 11

Union’s dominant defense held Cranberry to 11 total points in the Damsels’ 40-11 victory Friday night in Rimersburg. The Damsels were in control of the game from beginning to end, taking a 9-2 first quarter lead and a 18-2 halftime lead en route to their first win of the season.

Dominika Logue led the Damsels with 13 points. Kiera Croyle also scored 10 for Union. Seven Union players got on the scoresheet, highlighting the Damsels’ unselfish play.

Moniteau 70, Brookville 49

A big 36-point second half made the difference for Moniteau in their big 70-49 win over Brookville. Moniteau only led 34-27 at the half, but an offensive explosion powered Moniteau through to a big win. Aslyn Pry led the Warriors with 29 points, and Catherine Kelly added 17 points. Alayna Haight and Elizabeth Wonderling scored 19 points apiece for Brookville.

