Featured Local Job: Bookkeeper/Office Assistant

S & W Auto Service Center, in Lucinda, is accepting applications for a Bookkeeper/Office Assistant.

Experience with QuickBooks a plus, looking for a positive, motivated, detail-oriented individual.

Duties include invoicing, accounting, answering phones, interacting with customers, and scheduling.

Pay is dependent upon experience.

Health insurance, paid vacations, and retirement!

To inquire, please call S & W Auto Service Center at 814-226-7046 and ask for Amy.

