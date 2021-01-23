Gerald Allen Wetzel, 76, of Knox, left to be with our Lord Friday, January 22, 2021, following a short battle with cancer.

Born December 2, 1944, in Beaver Township, Gerald was the son of the late Benjamin and Mildred Wetzel.

Gerald graduated from Keystone High School in 1962. He had 38 years being employed at Knox Glass and subsequently in Elmira, New York at Anchor Glass. He was proud of the fact that he only missed 2 days in all those years! To his credit, one of those days was to ask his lovely wife to marry him. After retirement, Gerald moved back to Pennsylvania to his little farm and raised beef cows. He enjoyed being outdoors, making hay, taking care of his animals and was often seen delightfully swinging on his front porch swing with his best buddy “Rosco”. Gerald was always quick to invite friends to join him there in conversation and enjoyed the beautiful view and watch for deer. In addition to passing many enjoyable hours on the swing, he and his son Ryan restored a vintage car. Many car cruises were enjoyed with the family and friends. Gerald always had a huge garden and his best joy in all that work was sharing his abundance. Quick to laugh and be friendly, always ready to help anyone he could, Gerald’s life here on this earth has been marked with many blessing to family and friends.

On May 14, 1966, Gerald married Peggy Deitz who survives.

Gerald was a member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon.

Gerald enjoyed life, nature, and family. He always took great pleasure in the simplicity and beauty of creation.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Peggy; a son, Ryan (Shawn) Wetzel of Knox; two grandchildren, Garrett Wetzel and Kendra Wetzel both of Knox; and a sister, Martha Best of Parker.

Along with his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Wetzel; a niece, Melissa Wetzel; a nephew which was the infant son of Harold; and his father in law, John Deitz

The family will receive friends from1 to 4 PM Sunday, January 24, 2021, and from 10 to 11 AM Monday at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 25, at 11 AM with Pastor Ken Tack officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Paul Union Cemetery. The McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

