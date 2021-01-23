James “Jim” Richard Williams, 60, of Polk (formerly of Louisville, KY) passed away after a brief illness on January 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Born September 28, 1960, in Louisville, he was the son of the late Billy Reuben and Dorris June (Duggins) Williams. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school to proudly serve his country; this is where he met the love of his future wife, the former Evelyn Woods.

Jim was retired from Penelec after 31 years of employment. He was also an active member of the Polk United Methodist Church.

A man of the outdoors, Jim loved being outside, whether it be playing with his grandchildren or spending time with his kids and wife. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding around on his bike; he was a member of the American Legion Riders. Jim also enjoyed the simpler things in life, like losing himself in a good book.

Jim never knew a stranger and could often be heard cracking a good joke or making someone laugh with his good sense of humor. He loved his grandchildren as his own and all three of his daughters’ significant others like no other.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Evelyn Williams; his three daughters, Mozelle Williams-Bly (Sarah) of Sandy Lake, Hattie Rosario (Jose) of Sellersburg, IN, and Andrea Williams-Salter (Tywan) of Erie; his eight grandchildren, James Wilson, Aliyah Castner, Destinee Williams, Amara Blamo, Ada Rosario, Zavier Rosario, Kaylyn Salter, and Julian Salter; his brother, Robert Williams of Kentucky, his two sisters, Julia “Judy” Marie Arnold (Ed) of Billings, MT, Theresa Guidice (Jim) of Louisville; and his abundance of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his dear sister, Catherine Williams.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

There will be additional visitation at Garr Funeral Home, 7806 County Rd 311, Sellersburg, IN 47172, on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 3 pm to 7 pm. Funeral services for Jim will be held at Garr Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11 am.

Jim will be laid to rest in Silver Creek Cemetery in Sellersburg, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim’s honor to the Polk United Methodist Church, 715 Main Street, Polk, PA, 16342.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

