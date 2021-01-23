 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Kristy Droske Announces Week Two Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2021

Saturday, January 23, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

KristyCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Two – Get*Fit Challenge 2021 are in!

WEEK TWO RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: THE SLIMPSONS

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): MICHELLE FREER of Chunky Monkeys

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)

Belly Bailout Mike Weeter
Blubber Busters Trisha Dixon
Chunky Monkeys Michelle Freer
Die Lard Ashley Clark
Down Sizers Corri Shumaker
Droopy Drawers Autumn Boddorf
Drop It Like It’s Hot Riley Fox
Dump Your Rump Hope Mays
Fabulous Fatties Fighting to Stay Fit Sheila Alcorn
Fat n’ Furious John Hattan
Fatty Farmers Cody Colwell
FLABulous 6 Karen Carmichael
Hardcore Parkour Matt Hetrick
Lean Queens Emily Bish
Lighten Up Brian McNaughton
Lumpy Ladies Kaylie Merwin
Mission Slimpossible Eileen Gruver
Phat Fit Chicks Alex Niederriter
PhatBoys Zach Muhl
Scale Slaughterers Amy Mays
Shifting Weight April Renninger
Take it to the Mac’s Katee Boyer
Team Twinkies Brianna Smith
The Slimpsons Andy Rex
Waistin’ Away Trina Alcorn
Work In Progress Amber Sanders

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

Peer-Pressure, or perceived peer-pressure, can put a huge hamper on nutritional goals. Learning to say NO, and not feel ashamed can be tricky. You have to remain focused on why you are doing this and stay confident in your decisions! When offered something that doesn’t fit your “game plan,” do not say “I can’t eat that” — say “I am making the healthier choice not to eat that.” This is not something someone is deciding for you. These are choices you are making and you need to own those choices. When someone pressures you, or “picks on you” for making healthy choices….another healthy choice to make would be to reconsider your environments, or to have a serious talk with the people you spend the most time (eating/socializing) with, and make sure they understand where you stand and that their support could play an important role!

Quote for the Week:

Inhale Confidence — Exhale Doubt!

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Three Results!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.