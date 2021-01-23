Kristy Droske Announces Week Two Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2021

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Two – Get*Fit Challenge 2021 are in!

WEEK TWO RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: THE SLIMPSONS

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): MICHELLE FREER of Chunky Monkeys

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost for their team for the week)

Belly Bailout Mike Weeter Blubber Busters Trisha Dixon Chunky Monkeys Michelle Freer Die Lard Ashley Clark Down Sizers Corri Shumaker Droopy Drawers Autumn Boddorf Drop It Like It’s Hot Riley Fox Dump Your Rump Hope Mays Fabulous Fatties Fighting to Stay Fit Sheila Alcorn Fat n’ Furious John Hattan Fatty Farmers Cody Colwell FLABulous 6 Karen Carmichael Hardcore Parkour Matt Hetrick Lean Queens Emily Bish Lighten Up Brian McNaughton Lumpy Ladies Kaylie Merwin Mission Slimpossible Eileen Gruver Phat Fit Chicks Alex Niederriter PhatBoys Zach Muhl Scale Slaughterers Amy Mays Shifting Weight April Renninger Take it to the Mac’s Katee Boyer Team Twinkies Brianna Smith The Slimpsons Andy Rex Waistin’ Away Trina Alcorn Work In Progress Amber Sanders

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

Peer-Pressure, or perceived peer-pressure, can put a huge hamper on nutritional goals. Learning to say NO, and not feel ashamed can be tricky. You have to remain focused on why you are doing this and stay confident in your decisions! When offered something that doesn’t fit your “game plan,” do not say “I can’t eat that” — say “I am making the healthier choice not to eat that.” This is not something someone is deciding for you. These are choices you are making and you need to own those choices. When someone pressures you, or “picks on you” for making healthy choices….another healthy choice to make would be to reconsider your environments, or to have a serious talk with the people you spend the most time (eating/socializing) with, and make sure they understand where you stand and that their support could play an important role!

Quote for the Week:

Inhale Confidence — Exhale Doubt!

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

No Excuses Training & Coaching

Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Three Results!

