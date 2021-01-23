Robert E. Heller, 84, a life-long beloved Franklin resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at UPMC Northwest, following complications of COVID-19.

He was born November 27, 1936, in Butler, a son of the late Lawrence E. and Irene B. Heller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Lawrence and his sisters, Margaret, Imogene, and Phillis.

Bob was a 1954 graduate of Franklin High School and received an Associate Degree from Indiana University of PA. In 1956, he joined the Franklin Police Department. He then went on to graduate from both the PA State Police Municipal Academy in Hershey, PA, and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA, retiring from the Police force as a Lieutenant in 1977. He also served in the PA Army National Guard from 1954 to 1963 and was a part-time sheriff’s deputy.

Bob was known for his dedication to public service. In 1978, he became the City’s Code Enforcement Officer and then served as Director of Community Services until his retirement in 1998. Continuing his commitment to the City, he was elected Mayor in 2002 and served two separate terms through 2010.

He was a tireless worker with an undeniable work ethic. After his retirement, he worked for Whalen Contracting from 1998 to 2011 and then as a driver for CATA/Venango County Transit. He was working as a driver for Hovis Auto Supply until the time of his death.

Bob was a member of St. Patrick Church, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #50, the Franklin Elks Lodge BPOE #110, the Franklin Moose Lodge #83and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1020 (past president).

He participated in numerous community programs and boards including Community Services of Venango County, Franklin Salvation Army, Franklin YMCA, Venango County Humane Society, Crime Stoppers, and the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Program.

He participated in several sports over the years, including flag football for the Foodland team well into his forties. In recent years, he was a member of the Franklin Horseshoe Club winning the team championship in 2020. He also was active in coaching youth baseball and basketball. Bob enjoyed going to dirt track and drag races with his family and was a member of the Drifters car club.

Above all, Bob was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Bob was known to be a special friend to animals, having a connection that could be seen while he walked his dogs and cats daily. He was also known for being a great pet sitter forhis family and many friends.

Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, the former Margaret L. Fahey; their son, Michael (and his wife Joanna) of Edinboro and their daughter Beth Brightbill (and her husband Terry) of Franklin. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Nathan Heller (Julia), Colleen Lawrie (Derek), Daniel Heller, Bridget Heller (Alex) and Samantha Heller, three great grandchildren, Finnley and Everly Lawrie and Aurora Heller; three step grandchildren, Jennifer Adams (Matt), Drew Slater (Regina) and Rachel Suppok, and four step great grandchildren, Ellie and Jack Adams and Brett and Bennett Slater.His extended family also includes Christine and Bethany Ross of Franklin. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic no mass or service will be held at this time. A celebration of Bob’s life is tentatively being planned for this spring.

Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s name to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

