Roberta M. “Birdie” Garvey, 66, of Worthville, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

She was born in Brookville, PA, on October 22, 1954, a daughter of Twila (Sprankle) Smith and the late Russell Smith Sr. Her mother survives and resides in Brookville.

On November 23, 1974, she married Michael C. Garvey. He survives and resides in Worthville.

“Birdie” was a member of the New Beginnings Church in Punxsutawney and was a leader of the Women’s Aglow in Brookville. She went on mission trips to Ecuador with her husband and to Jamaica with a son and two grandchildren. She had also traveled to the Holy Land.

She worked as a Registered Nurse at Punxsutawney Area Hospital for nearly twenty years.

She loved her family and thoughtfully planned many birthday and graduation parties for her grandchildren. She also attended all of their plays, musicals, concerts, and any other important events. Roberta also hosted many family gatherings and loved her family Christmas celebrations.

She was a prankster, dancer, singer, and crafter. She loved music and made the best banana bread ever. She loved to feed and watch the birds at her home.

She loved people selflessly and was helping others all the time.

Mostly, she loved the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she worshiped with abandon. We do not grieve as those who have no hope.

In addition to her husband, Michael and her mother, Twila, she is survived by three sons, Vincent Smith of Clearville, Todd Garvey and wife Kristen of Brookville, and Andrew Garvey and wife Jessie of Erie; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Jordon, and Jacob Smith, Kylie, Chloe, and Darby Garvey, Liam and Leia Garvey; two brothers, Russell Smith, Jr and wife Barb of Lakeland, Florida, and Randy Smith and wife Valerie of Brookville; two sisters, Ida Bish and husband Ken of Brockway, and Gerry Smith; in addition to many nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Smith Sr. whom she loved dearly. “Give Dad hugs for all of us, we will join you one day.”

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

The family wishes to thank Punxsutawney Area Hospital nursing and staff for the wonderful care and compassion extended during this most difficult time.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

