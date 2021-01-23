Sandra K. Rhoads, age 72, of Shippenville, passed into God’s Kingdom late Wednesday evening, January 20, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.

Born September 14, 1948, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Viola M. Gierlach.

She attended the Innis Street School, Seventh Street School, South Side Junior High School, and graduated in 1966 from Oil City High School.

After high school, Sandy attended Clarion University of PA and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1971. She continued her education, receiving a Master’s Degree in Education in 1976.

She devoted her teaching life to Early Childhood Education and taught 1st grade students for 17 years in Oil City and 16 years in Horry County, South Carolina.

Sandy married Eugene L. Rhoads on April 30, 1976, in the Salem Lutheran Church in Lamartine, Clarion County, and he preceded her in death on June 20, 2013.

The couple moved to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 1986, and they resided there for seventeen years before returning to the Clarion area in June of 2003.

After returning to the area, Sandy became a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked at the nursing home today known as Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Shippenville. She also worked at the Clarion Hospital.

She was a religious person devoted to helping others and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Clarion, where she sang in the choir and was involved in the Stephen Ministry.

Survivors include four stepsons: Bruce Rhoads and his wife, Rose, of Bloomsburg; Gary Rhoads and his wife, Diane, of Mayfield Village, Ohio; Brent Rhoads and his wife, Gelaine, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Greg Rhoads and his wife, Teri, of Summerville; 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sandy was preceded in death by an infant sister and triplet great grandsons.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Monday, in the church, with the Reverend John Flower, church pastor, officiating over the services.

Services will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Monday.

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Interment will follow in the Sunset Hill Memorial Park in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in the name of Sandra K. Rhoads to First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion, PA, 16214 or to an animal rescue shelter or organization of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to Sandy’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

