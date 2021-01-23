Say What?!: Ultrasound Photos Left in Leased Car Returned to Parents 2 Years Later

ILLINOIS – An Illinois couple said what initially seemed to be junk mail from a local car dealership turned out to be the first ultrasound images of their daughter, which they lost two years earlier.

Elyse Peterson Deerfield said she received a piece of mail last week from local dealership Toyota on Eden’s and she initially thought it was junk, but inside were some ultrasound photos and a handwritten note from Michael Townsend, the general manager.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.