SPONSORED: Stop at Sweet Basil for Their Weekend Specials: Saturday Prime Rib and Burger Sunday!

Saturday, January 23, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

20201025_124049
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar this weekend for one of their daily specials!

Sweet Basil’s special on Saturday is a 12 oz. Prime Rib cooked to your favorite temperature for $17.25. It is served with fresh bread, a salad, and the chef’s choice of potato.

Sunday is Sweet Basil’s burger special. Click here for the different choices and toppings. The burger is served with fries.

Burger Sunday

Dining Room Hours:

Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sweet Basil is operating according to CDC guidelines.

The restaurant is not taking reservations at this time.

Carry-out and curbside services are available. Call 814-226-7013 to place your take-out order.

There is also a full menu here
.

Below is the full week’s daily specials:

SUNDAY: Burger Sunday

MONDAY: Ravioli Monday

TUESDAY: Lasagna

WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $5.00; Dozen $10.00

THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $13.50 (Choice of pasta)

FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $13.00

SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $17.25

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.

Follow Sweet Basil’s Facebook page for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.

image (37)


