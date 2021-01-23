 

State Police Investigating Case of Child Rape

Saturday, January 23, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-day-timeCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to Clarion-based State Police, an investigation is underway into an alleged sexual assault that occurred over 20 years ago.

This assault reportedly occurred between the years 1996 and 1999 when the victim was between the age of seven and 10 and living in the Woodland Trailer Park, in Clarion Township, according to police.

Police say the victim, a known 30-year-old man, is currently a resident of the state of California.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, January 22, 2021.


