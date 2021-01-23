State Police Release Details of Rollover Crash on Route 66

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 66 on Wednesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to police, the accident happened around 6:38 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, on State Route 66, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 45-year-old Kevin D. Ashbaugh, of Knox, was traveling southbound on Route 66, just past Mechanicsville Road, and his 2016 Jeep Patriot traveled onto the western shoulder due to unknown reasons.

The vehicle continued in a southwestern direction and made an initial impact with a ditch. After impact, the vehicle continued approximately 40 yards and rolled onto its passenger side, facing a northeastern direction.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance Services transported Ashbaugh to the Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

He was using a seat belt.

Limestone Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, January 22, 2021.

