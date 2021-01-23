Timothy James “Tim” Colwell, 61, of Knox, PA, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on January 20, 2021, following a courageous battle against cancer.

He was born on February 23, 1959, in Oil City, PA. He is the son of Jim and Louise Colwell of Knox who survives. He graduated from Keystone High school in 1977. After school, he worked numerous jobs, such as a mechanic and construction.

He married Tina Whitmer in 1988. They would be celebrating 33 years of marriage. He retired from Astro Manufacturing after 32 years of service. Meanwhile, he worked to keep up the family land and Colwell’s campground.

He had a love of fixing and rebuilding classic cars. He raced pure stock car #82 for numerous years. He worked hard preparing and maintaining Sportsman’s Speedway for 7 years after his father had purchased it in 2008. He was the backbone behind races on Sunday nights. He was known as a handyman and he could fix anything, his family called him “Macgyver”.

He lived for hunting season and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping and walleye fishing with his family on his boat in Erie and Kinzua.

He had two children: a son, Casey (Kim) Colwell, and their daughters, Cami and Bristol of Emlenton, PA; and a daughter, Brandi (Andrew) Young, and their daughters, Liberty and Andria of Vowinckel, PA. He was a family man, a devoted husband, Dad, and “Papa”. He loved all of his granddaughters and was a very proud Papa. He is also survived by a sibling, Chris Colwell, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

H. Jack Buzard funeral home in Parker is caring for the arrangements. A private celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later date.

