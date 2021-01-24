A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 28. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday Night – Snow and sleet before 1am, then sleet between 1am and 4am, then freezing rain after 4am. Low around 29. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 10am, then rain and sleet likely between 10am and noon, then rain likely after noon. High near 39. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of snow showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Wednesday NightA chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.