All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Bob Hodge
Bob Hodge served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Robert William Hodge
Born: July 7, 1950
Died: November 30, 2020
Hometown: New Bethlehem, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1969 to 1973 and spent October 1970 to October 1971 in Vietnam.
He also served his community as an active member of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem.
He was laid to rest in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Click here to view a full obituary.
