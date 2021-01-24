Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mac & Cheese Pork Sliders

For the last week of January, enjoy a week of all different Slider recipes!

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked cavatappi pasta

1 tablespoon butter



1-1/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour1/4 teaspoon pepper1/2 cup 2% milk3/4 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese1 package (18 ounces) Hawaiian sweet rolls1 carton (16 ounces) refrigerated fully cooked barbecue shredded pork, warmed2 tablespoons melted butter1 tablespoon honey1/2 teaspoon ground mustard1 jalapeno pepper, sliced, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Cook pasta according to package directions.

-Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour and pepper until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 3-5 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. Drain pasta; stir into cheese sauce. Set aside.

-Place roll bottoms in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Layer with pork, pasta mixture, and roll tops. Combine melted butter, honey, and mustard. Brush over roll tops.

-Bake until tops are golden brown and filling is hot, 10-12 minutes. If desired, top with jalapeno pepper slices.

