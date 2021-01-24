Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty Announces New Sales Associate
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty is happy to welcome Lori Jones to their Clarion office as a new sales associate.
Lori has been a realtor for almost three years with Coldwell Banker, originally in North Huntingdon, Pa. After she moved to Parker, Pa., she found that Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty in Clarion would be a better fit closer to home.
Serving in the U.S. Women’s Army 2021Corps. as a medic between 1974 and 1977, Lori went on to be an LPN for 40 years. She has always had a love for real estate and believes that the best way to sell or list a home is with honesty.
She and her husband have three children and five grandchildren, including a set of twins.
Please reach out to Lori and the rest of the team for all of your real estate needs!
