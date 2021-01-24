 

Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty Announces New Sales Associate

Sunday, January 24, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Lori Jones (2)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty is happy to welcome Lori Jones to their Clarion office as a new sales associate.

Lori has been a realtor for almost three years with Coldwell Banker, originally in North Huntingdon, Pa. After she moved to Parker, Pa., she found that Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty in Clarion would be a better fit closer to home.

Serving in the U.S. Women’s Army 2021Corps. as a medic between 1974 and 1977, Lori went on to be an LPN for 40 years. She has always had a love for real estate and believes that the best way to sell or list a home is with honesty.

She and her husband have three children and five grandchildren, including a set of twins.

Please reach out to Lori and the rest of the team for all of your real estate needs!

For more information on Coldwell Bankers Burns & Burns Realty, visit their website here.


