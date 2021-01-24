 

D9 Basketball Round-Up Powered by Eric Shick Insurance: Keystone Girls Victorious

Sunday, January 24, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Emily-Lauer-Mary-RearickAround the League: Jan 23, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

(Photo Courtesy of: Mary Rearick)

Missing your team? Email scores and stats to sports@d9sports.com.

Boys Results

Oil City 63, North Clarion 27

The Oilers’ 40-point first half allowed them to cruise past North Clarion, 63-27. Holden Stahl led the Oilers with 13 points, and Isaiah Aeschbacher and Cam VanWormer each scored 10 points. Oil City found many ways to score in the big win, with six different players totaling 8+ points. Zeelan Hargenrader topped North Clarion with seven points.

Girls Results

A-C Valley 53, Forest Area 27

The Falcons had control of the game from start to finish as they defeated Forest Area 53-27. The Falcons took a quick 20-7 first-quarter lead and continued to further build the lead throughout the remainder of the contest. A-C Valley’s Rachel Cullen led all scorers with 15 points, and Andrea Meals also scored 10 points for the Falcons.

Punxsutawney 59, Clarion 33

A monster fourth quarter allowed Punxsutawney to run away with their lead as they topped Clarion 59-33. The Chucks had a 35-28 lead before going on a 24-5 fourth-quarter run to ice the contest. Danielle Griebel and Sarah Weaver each had 14 points for Punxsutawney, with Weaver also securing 10 boards for a double-double. Erica Selfridge scored 10 points for Clarion in the loss.

Keystone 32, Karns City 19

Keystone’s ability to get to the line allowed them to push past Karns City in a low scoring 32-19 contest. The Panthers went 11-for-17 at the line, including 7-for-10 in the final quarter. Emily Lauer and Jozee Weaver each scored 10 points for the Panthers, who continue on their dominant run of victories. Emma Johns scored nine of Karns City’s 19 points.


